EPD establishes ‘Smog War Room’ to address issue

LAHORE: In response to the escalating smog situation, the Environment Protection Department has established a “Smog War Room” comprising officials from eight different departments aimed at improving coordination and information sharing for taking immediate and effective measures to address the smog issue.

The Smog War Room included officials from the Agriculture department, SUPARCO, LWMC, Environment department, Local Government, and Transport department.

Sajid Bashir, Spokesperson of the Punjab Environment Protection Department, further mentioned that the Urban Unit focal person has also been included in the War Room to assess the impact of smog in urban areas.

The committee members of the Smog War Room will review the current and upcoming weather forecasts and air quality predictions to plan timely interventions for reducing smog levels.

The committee will monitor the performance and actions of field officers daily, making necessary adjustments to ensure effective smog control measures are in place. The War Room’s in-charge committee will issue daily advisories, which will be implemented after approval from the Director-General of the Environment.

Meanwhile, according to a warning from the US Meteorological Agency, Lahore is expected to experience strong winds over the next three days, with the situation worsening due to smog. The air quality index is predicted to range between 600 and 700 on November 6, 7, and 8.

Lahore on Tuesday once again topped the Air Quality Index, with an alarming pollution core of 609 according to the US Air Quality Index.

Smog-laden winds from India, blowing from east to west at a speed of 4 kilometres per hour, are affecting Lahore and adjacent areas in Pakistan. In the Air Quality Index rankings, New Delhi holds the second spot with a score of 408, followed by Baghdad, Iraq with a score of 303, Kolkata, India, ranks fourth with a score of 160.

Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said the ongoing efforts to demolish brick kilns operating without zig-zag technology are continuing. Strict monitoring to prevent smoke emissions and the implementation of anti-smog measures are also in effect.

Environmental protection and administrative officers are conducting field operations, raids, and imposing fines to ensure compliance with regulations.

She asked the citizens to exercise extreme caution over the next three days. The increasing intensity of smog is concerning, and citizens—especially the elderly, children, and patients are advised to exercise extreme caution.

In consultation with meteorological experts, artificial rainfall may be used as an option, Maryam Aurangzeb stated.

She once again said that mask-wearing is mandatory and precautionary measures must be followed. Burning of stubble or crop residues is akin to “adding fuel to the fire” at this point, and all sources of smog generation will be actively curtailed, she warned.

Maryam Aurangzeb also urged citizens to immediately report any violations of environmental laws and regulations through the 1373 complaint hotline or by using the Green App.

The monitoring and control systems established to track the smog situation are continuously reviewing all data and developments to take swift action, Maryam claimed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024