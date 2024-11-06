AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.26%)
BOP 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.39%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
DFML 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.85%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.06%)
FCCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
FFBL 67.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.28%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.53%)
HUBC 108.76 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.22%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.46%)
MLCF 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
NBP 59.60 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.74%)
OGDC 183.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.97%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
PIBTL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.4%)
PPL 146.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
PTC 16.56 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (8.66%)
SEARL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.08%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.79%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.33%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,806 Increased By 37.8 (0.39%)
BR30 29,678 Increased By 278.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 92,304 Increased By 366.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 28,840 Increased By 96.6 (0.34%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-06

Comprehensive policy framework on HRs issues on the cards

Tahir Amin Published 06 Nov, 2024 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson Senate Committee on Human Rights, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Tuesday announced plans to create a comprehensive policy framework aimed at addressing human rights issues, particularly those impacting labourers.

The committee will collaborate with various stakeholders to formulate this framework, which will be presented to both the prime minister and the chief minister of Balochistan.

Senator Zehri also called on the management of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) to share insights from the upcoming Sustainable Development Conference (SDC-2024) to elevate these critical issues on the national agenda, stressing the importance of addressing human rights, climate change, and other urgent issues stating that while the problems are well-known, it is now time to focus on finding solutions.

In a penal discussion titled, “Socio-Climate Compliance for Resilience of Labour and Industry” of 27th SDC and Second Sustainability Investment Expo (SIE) organised by SDPI, the senator stated that she has been actively advocating for workers’ rights in Balochistan, a region rich in natural resources. However, many workers in Balochistan’s mines are unaware of their rights, leading to various health issues and challenges related to climate change.

She highlighted that labourers lacked proper training and equipment, and many were not registered. “Despite the presence of 800 coal mines in Balochistan, only 500 labourers are officially registered, and many of them work multiple jobs. The conditions for labourers are inadequate, with no access to ambulances or educational facilities.”

The senator recounted a conversation with officials from the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), who mentioned that workers received their benefits only after 50 years. When she inquired whether the workers were informed about this, the officials indicated that they only communicated with the workers’ supervisors. She expressed her dismay at that situation, noting that the minimum wage was not being provided to the labourers in the region.

In commending the efforts of SDPI for organising the SDC moot, she emphasised that this event presented a valuable opportunity to address critical issues related to human rights and climate change. She stated that the discussions would be compiled and presented to the prime minister for consideration in the national agenda.

In her presentation, Rabia Razzaque from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) discussed the Global Report on Heat at Work: Implications for Safety and Health, which highlights that each year, 2.41 billion workers worldwide are affected by heat waves, various diseases, and the impacts of climate change.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

climate change EOBI SDPI Samina Mumtaz Zehri SIE

Comments

200 characters

Comprehensive policy framework on HRs issues on the cards

Development goals: AIIB vows support to Pakistan

Notification issued: Contingency posts axed for cost savings: FD

Up to Rs300bn annual saving expected

PSFCL board, NDRMF: Two decisions of CCoSOEs overturned by Cabinet

NPMC reviews price stabilisation strategies

FBR acquiesces to changes in ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Infighting in Nepra worsens

Banks and other financial institutions: SECP launches electronic mortgage register

PIA’s governance ‘flaws’ identified by SAEP

August FCA: Nepra approves over 40 paisas provisional positive adjustment for KE

Read more stories