Emerging Technologies: University of Wah hosts 7th Pak-Turk International Conference

WAH CANTT: University of Wah hosted the 7th Pak-Turk International Conference on Emerging Technologies in the field of sciences and engineering. This prestigious conference fostered collaboration between Pakistan and Türkiye, bringing together leading national and international experts to highlight shared technological advancement and innovation goals.

More than 121 participants from different countries participated in this two-day significant event. Keynote speakers from Türkiye, Pakistan, Japan, Ukraine, Malaysia, Canada, Austria, Denmark and Saudi Arabia shared their research findings in the range of fields.

Prof Dr Jameel-Un Nabi, Vice Chancellor, University of Wah, in his welcome address, emphasized the importance of international cooperation in shaping the future of emerging technologies, particularly in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and sustainable energy solutions.

The two-day event concluded with a strong commitment to continued cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye in the field of emerging technologies, setting the stage for future joint ventures and technological advancements.

