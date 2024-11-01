Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs 877 billion during October 2024 against assigned target of Rs 980 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 103 billion.

It Is learnt that the FBR has collected Rs 3,440 billion during first four months of 2024-25 against the assigned target of Rs 3,636 billion set for July-October of current fiscal year, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 196 billion. The FBR is expecting a shortfall of Rs 230 billion during the second quarter (October-December) 2024-25.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Chairman FBR, all pending Sales Tax Refund Payment Orders of exporters amounting to Rs. 32 billion processed in Faster up to 30th Sep, 2024 will be disbursed on November 1, 2024.

