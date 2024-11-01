AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
Nov 01, 2024

Food Asia 2024: over $10m business deals signed

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2024 06:51am

KARACHI: The 17th edition of the Plastic Packaging, Corrugated, and Food Asia International exhibition and conferences recorded over $10 million business deals between foreign and local companies in different segments at Expo Center- Karachi.

According to the organizers, various exhibiting companies from Vietnam, Thailand, Turkey, China, and Iran have received overwhelming responses from local delegates and visitors in the food and allied sectors, signing different business deals and MoUs for strategic partnerships in the future.

President Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan, Dr Khursheed Nizam, said food security is an essential matter for every country and nation to achieve a self-sustainable level on a priority basis. Without technology and innovation, the development of the food and allied sectors remains out of the question; however, the event continues to contribute a significant role in providing a platform to all stakeholders for developing the food and allied sectors at an advanced level in Pakistan, he added.

Sheikh Muhammad Tehseen, President Karachi Association of Sweats and Nimco and President Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industries (FBATI) said Pakistani food producers have immense potential to export their traditional made-ups to foreign countries and earn foreign exchange for themselves and country, alike.

He added food producers should invest in advanced packaging solutions to increase the shelf life of edible products to begin export to different countries. The event served as the national platform for food produces and restaurants to upgrade their standards and enhance their penetration locally and globally.

The trade fair hosted various conferences on the hospitality and food industries, including the Food and Nutrition Conference, Solutions for Food Security and Sustainability in the Palestine and Lebanon Crisis, and Exploring Carrer Opportunities in the Hospitality Industry.

MoUs FBATI plastic packaging Food Asia 2024 Dr Khursheed Nizam

