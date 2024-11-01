US again denies allegations of involvement in IK’s ouster

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has again rejected allegations suggesting American involvement in the ousting of former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

Addressing at a press conference in Washington, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller denied any US involvement in the removal of former prime minister, Imran Khan.

Miller clarified that allegations of American interference in the ousting of the PTI founder are “baseless.”

In response to a question referencing claims by Latif Khosa that the PTI founder would be released if Trump wins the upcoming US election and that Donald Lu was involved in a conspiracy against the former premier, US State Department spokesperson Miller firmly stated: “The legal proceedings against the former Prime Minister are a matter for Pakistani courts alone to decide.”

He added that decisions regarding Pakistan’s political matters rest solely with the Pakistani people.

When questioned about Canada’s allegations that Indian federal minister Amit Shah was involved in a conspiracy against Sikhs, Miller commented that the accusations were “concerning” and said that the US would continue to consult with Canada on the matter.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa on Tuesday claimed that PTI founder Imran Khan could come out of jail in November.

Commenting on the upcoming US presidential elections, Khosa claimed that the matter of PTI founder release could be affected by the upcoming US presidential elections. Khosa suggested that if Donald Trump were to win, it might shift the political landscape in favor of the PTI founder.