AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.48%)
DFML 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.17%)
DGKC 84.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.35%)
FCCL 32.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
FFL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.97%)
HUBC 104.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
KOSM 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.65%)
MLCF 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.16%)
NBP 60.83 Decreased By ▼ -4.18 (-6.43%)
OGDC 172.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.72%)
PAEL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
PIBTL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 142.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.35%)
PRL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
SEARL 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TOMCL 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.22%)
TPLP 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.41%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.96%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 9,571 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 28,485 Decreased By -87.6 (-0.31%)
KSE100 90,045 Decreased By -241.6 (-0.27%)
KSE30 28,150 Decreased By -193 (-0.68%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares set to open little changed

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2024 10:00am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares are set to open flat on Thursday, and post their biggest monthly declines since March 2020, as sustained foreign fund outflows and lacklustre corporate earnings weigh on market sentiment.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,275, as of 07:50 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open near Wednesday’s close of 24,340.85.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have offloaded Indian shares for 23 sessions in a row, with the monthly outflows of about $11 billion set to surpass the previous highest in March 2020.

The sustained selling comes as foreign investors redirect funds to China from other markets like India due to Beijing’s stimulus measures and relatively cheaper valuations.

Along with FPI selling, lacklustre September-quarter corporate earnings have also pressured Indian markets.

Volatility had increased to 15.51 by Oct. 30 from 12.79 at the end of September, the sharpest rise since May 2024 ahead of the general elections.

Banks steer Indian shares’ U-turn after pressure from dull earnings, foreign outflows

The Nifty 50 has fallen 5.7% so far in October, facing its worst monthly performance since March 2020 when COVID-19 lockdowns spurred a sharp slide across global markets.

Volatility could rise further ahead of the US non-farm payrolls data on Friday and the presidential elections next week, said two analysts.

Other Asian markets were muted on Thursday. Wall Street equities fell overnight.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares set to open little changed

Intra-day update: rupee marginally improves against US dollar

Rs91bn short of target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.563trn

Fuel adjustments on QTAs, FCAs: Nepra explains how positive financial impact will be reversed

HUBCO plans to install EV charging network across Pakistan

UEP seeks Rs6.213bn from CPPA-G to clear debt

Oil prices rise on optimism over solid US fuel demand

First consignment of tractors reaches Tanzania

$120m earned through export of surplus sugar

SECP proposes ‘Islamic Financial Services Act’

Oct 31st deadline: TDS CC issues stern warning to non-filer traders

Read more stories