Indian shares set to open little changed

Indian shares are set to open flat on Thursday, and post their biggest monthly declines since March 2020, as sustained foreign fund outflows and lacklustre corporate earnings weigh on market sentiment.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,275, as of 07:50 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open near Wednesday’s close of 24,340.85.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have offloaded Indian shares for 23 sessions in a row, with the monthly outflows of about $11 billion set to surpass the previous highest in March 2020.

The sustained selling comes as foreign investors redirect funds to China from other markets like India due to Beijing’s stimulus measures and relatively cheaper valuations.

Along with FPI selling, lacklustre September-quarter corporate earnings have also pressured Indian markets.

Volatility had increased to 15.51 by Oct. 30 from 12.79 at the end of September, the sharpest rise since May 2024 ahead of the general elections.

Banks steer Indian shares’ U-turn after pressure from dull earnings, foreign outflows

The Nifty 50 has fallen 5.7% so far in October, facing its worst monthly performance since March 2020 when COVID-19 lockdowns spurred a sharp slide across global markets.

Volatility could rise further ahead of the US non-farm payrolls data on Friday and the presidential elections next week, said two analysts.

Other Asian markets were muted on Thursday. Wall Street equities fell overnight.