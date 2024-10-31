AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
SAU, SFA join hands to ensure safe, high-quality food for Sindh

Published 31 Oct, 2024

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam and the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) have entered a partnership aimed at ensuring the public has access to safe, high-quality food while actively working to eliminate harmful products across Sindh.

As part of this initiative, the SFA will offer paid internships and merit-based employment opportunities to SAU graduates, with plans to activate a testing laboratory at the university under SAU’s expert guidance.

During a recent visit to SAU, on Wednesday, SFA Director General Muzamil Hussain Halepoto, along with Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar, Saleemullah Odho, met with Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri. The discussion focused on collaborative measures to enhance food safety standards and promote healthy food choices throughout the province.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri highlighted the impact of graduates from SAU’s Institute of Food Science and Technology (IFST), who contribute significantly to both public and private sectors. He noted that students at SAU receive specialized training in nutrition, health-centered foods, and innovative by-products, preparing them for critical roles in food safety.

DG SFA Muzamil Hussain Halepoto announced an immediate recruitment drive within SFA, including positions for Food Safety Officers and paid internships aimed at engaging current SAU students. The partnership will also upgrade SAU’s food testing laboratory, enabling it to perform comprehensive tests on milk, water, meat, and other essential food items to meet rising safety demands.

Deputy Commissioner Salimullah Odho commended the joint efforts of SAU and SFA, confirming the district administration’s commitment to supporting these initiatives and ensuring food safety regulation compliance across local markets.

In a media statement, DG SFA noted that while Sindh requires 289 Food Safety Officers to meet population needs, SFA currently has only 79 officers. Despite these constraints, SFA has conducted over 10,000 inspections to date, targeting substandard milk, oils, and other harmful products in hotels and stores, reinforcing public health protection efforts across the region.

