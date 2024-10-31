PM condemns Israel for obstructing UNRWA’s operations in occupied Palestine

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned Israel on Wednesday for obstructing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)’s operations in the occupied Palestinian Territory, terming it a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the UN charter.

In a post on X, the prime minister, who is visiting Doha, said that “by preventing critical relief assistance from reaching millions of helpless Palestinians, Israel is committing yet another blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the UN charter, for which it must be held accountable by the international community.”

The statement from the prime minister comes after reports surfaced that Israeli authorities confiscated land in East Jerusalem, where UNRWA’s headquarters is based, to construct 1,440 settlement units — deemed illegal under international law.

The Gaza war has resulted in significant casualties, with Palestinian health officials reporting that over 13,300 children have been confirmed killed. Health officials fear more lives are at risk as Gaza’s medical infrastructure collapses and shortages of food and clean water worsen conditions on the ground.

