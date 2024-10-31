October Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Dr. Muhammad Furrukh, Consultant Oncologist & Hematologist Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad

Breast Cancer, a leading cause of cancer & related deaths in Pakistan. You should be aware of the following risks, to develop breast cancer: Being female, old age, history of breast cancer, late menopause (after age 55) & high breast density.

Research shows that lifestyle changes can decrease the risk of breast cancer. Evidence suggests a link between smoking & breast cancer risk, particularly in premenopausal women.

Being overweight or obese increases the risk of breast cancer. Physical activity can help you maintain a healthy weight, which helps prevent breast cancer. Breast-feeding might play a role in breast cancer prevention. Avoid exposure to radiation & environmental pollution.

Healthy diet leads to lower the risk of breast cancer. Keep an eye on your family for the history of breast cancer, vertically amongst grandmothers, aunts & horizontally in your siblings, 1st & 2nd cousins. Be vigilant about breast cancer detection. If you notice any changes in your breasts, such as a new lump or skin changes, nipple discharge or inversion, orange peel skin appearance, consult your doctor.**

