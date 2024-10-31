AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Supplements Print 2024-10-31

October Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Dr. Muhammad Furrukh, Consultant Oncologist & Hematologist Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad

Published October 31, 2024 Updated October 31, 2024 08:07am

Breast Cancer, a leading cause of cancer & related deaths in Pakistan. You should be aware of the following risks, to develop breast cancer: Being female, old age, history of breast cancer, late menopause (after age 55) & high breast density.

Research shows that lifestyle changes can decrease the risk of breast cancer. Evidence suggests a link between smoking & breast cancer risk, particularly in premenopausal women.

Being overweight or obese increases the risk of breast cancer. Physical activity can help you maintain a healthy weight, which helps prevent breast cancer. Breast-feeding might play a role in breast cancer prevention. Avoid exposure to radiation & environmental pollution.

Healthy diet leads to lower the risk of breast cancer. Keep an eye on your family for the history of breast cancer, vertically amongst grandmothers, aunts & horizontally in your siblings, 1st & 2nd cousins. Be vigilant about breast cancer detection. If you notice any changes in your breasts, such as a new lump or skin changes, nipple discharge or inversion, orange peel skin appearance, consult your doctor.**

Breast Cancer Awareness breast cancer

