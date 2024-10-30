Lahore’s average Air Quality Index reaches alarming level

LAHORE: Due to polluted winds blowing from the east, Lahore’s average Air Quality Index has reached an exceptionally high level over the past 24 hours.

According to satellite and meteorological research agencies, winds are currently moving towards Lahore at a speed of about 1 kilometer per hour.

Secretary Environmental Protection Department, Raja Jahangir Anwar, urged citizens to wear masks. He acknowledged that the people of Lahore have actively contributed to reducing smog over the past ten days, resulting in a noticeable decrease in waste burning and vehicular emissions.

The Environmental Protection Department Punjab has also taken various measures to combat smog alongside the citizens. In the past 28 days, over 2,500 smoke-emitting vehicles have been clamped, 469 factories and kilns have been demolished, and 318 FIRs have been registered. Arrests and fines for farmers are ongoing.

Raja Jahangir Anwar appealed to Lahorites to continue their active role in the fight against smog, expressing optimism that, with public cooperation, they will succeed in reducing it. He also emphasized that in order to maintain environmental balance, India must take concrete steps to control the causes of smog within its own regions to benefit the South Asian region as a whole.

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has issued immediate directives to address worsening smog situation in the province.

She has directed all relevant departments to strictly enforce environmental regulations. In this regard, it is now mandatory for the public to wear masks.

Punjab’s Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has been appointed to oversee the implementation of this emergency plan. To combat smog in Lahore, nearly 2,500 vehicles with faulty engines emitting excessive black smoke have been taken off the roads. Additionally, 469 factories have been sealed, and brick kilns have been demolished. Over 318 FIRs have been filed against individuals burning crop residue, with arrests being made for violations.

Marriyum Aurangzeb appealed to the citizens to play their role in reducing environmental pollution and to cooperate in combating the smog from across the border. She noted that changes in wind patterns from India impact Lahore’s Air Quality Index.

Furthermore, she announced that vehicles and chimneys emitting black smoke will remain banned in Lahore, and arrests will be made for burning crop residue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024