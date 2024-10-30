AGL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.67%)
AIRLINK 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.64%)
DFML 41.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
DGKC 86.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.49%)
FCCL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.75%)
FFBL 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.74%)
FFL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.63%)
HUBC 103.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
MLCF 38.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
NBP 67.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.83%)
OGDC 178.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.34%)
PAEL 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.05%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
PPL 144.00 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (3.04%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PTC 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.53%)
SEARL 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TOMCL 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.57%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TREET 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TRG 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.71%)
UNITY 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,722 Increased By 25.8 (0.27%)
BR30 28,986 Increased By 101.9 (0.35%)
KSE100 90,963 Increased By 99 (0.11%)
KSE30 28,574 Increased By 18.4 (0.06%)
Oct 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-30

Lahore’s average Air Quality Index reaches alarming level

Muhammad Saleem Published 30 Oct, 2024 07:38am

LAHORE: Due to polluted winds blowing from the east, Lahore’s average Air Quality Index has reached an exceptionally high level over the past 24 hours.

According to satellite and meteorological research agencies, winds are currently moving towards Lahore at a speed of about 1 kilometer per hour.

Secretary Environmental Protection Department, Raja Jahangir Anwar, urged citizens to wear masks. He acknowledged that the people of Lahore have actively contributed to reducing smog over the past ten days, resulting in a noticeable decrease in waste burning and vehicular emissions.

The Environmental Protection Department Punjab has also taken various measures to combat smog alongside the citizens. In the past 28 days, over 2,500 smoke-emitting vehicles have been clamped, 469 factories and kilns have been demolished, and 318 FIRs have been registered. Arrests and fines for farmers are ongoing.

Raja Jahangir Anwar appealed to Lahorites to continue their active role in the fight against smog, expressing optimism that, with public cooperation, they will succeed in reducing it. He also emphasized that in order to maintain environmental balance, India must take concrete steps to control the causes of smog within its own regions to benefit the South Asian region as a whole.

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has issued immediate directives to address worsening smog situation in the province.

She has directed all relevant departments to strictly enforce environmental regulations. In this regard, it is now mandatory for the public to wear masks.

Punjab’s Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has been appointed to oversee the implementation of this emergency plan. To combat smog in Lahore, nearly 2,500 vehicles with faulty engines emitting excessive black smoke have been taken off the roads. Additionally, 469 factories have been sealed, and brick kilns have been demolished. Over 318 FIRs have been filed against individuals burning crop residue, with arrests being made for violations.

Marriyum Aurangzeb appealed to the citizens to play their role in reducing environmental pollution and to cooperate in combating the smog from across the border. She noted that changes in wind patterns from India impact Lahore’s Air Quality Index.

Furthermore, she announced that vehicles and chimneys emitting black smoke will remain banned in Lahore, and arrests will be made for burning crop residue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Lahore environmental pollution Air Quality Index

Comments

200 characters

Lahore’s average Air Quality Index reaches alarming level

Record-breaking rally: PSX surges amid strong corporate results, rate cut anticipation

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Development projects: MoPD&SI authorises 14pc of budgeted allocation for Q1

$1.3bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in Q1

IPPs running on baggasse: CPPA-G set to propose cut in fuel charges

Real estate developer Blue World City cleared to bid for PIA, company chairman says

Punjab project: JICA and NTDC to prepare action plan

56 cities: Values of immovable properties revised upward by FBR

Transfers, postings of senior PCS officers

Contemporary challenges: PM underscores need for global partnerships

Read more stories