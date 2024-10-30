LCCI, PITB sign MoU to set up job-matching platform

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish an advanced job-matching and recruitment platform at LCCI, fostering direct links between job seekers and employers across the province.

The MoU was signed by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and PITB Senior Program Manager Shams Ul Islam along with Director Labour North Imran Haider Tipu. LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry and Executive Committee Members were also present.

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, the LCCI President welcomed the establishment of the Punjab Job Portal at LCCI and said that this was a crucial step in efficiently connecting the business community with skilled talent. He expressed appreciation for the Punjab government’s initiative and acknowledged PITB’s contribution in deploying a staff member on-site at LCCI to assist members with the portal.

He said that the Punjab Job Portal is designed to streamline the job-matching process for our business community; this collaboration with PITB would not only benefit their members but also support the broader economy by bridging workforce gaps.

He further emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration between the LCCI and the PITB, sharing his optimism for the ongoing partnership. “Our goal is to build a strong alignment between our organizations, ensuring a prosperous future for all stakeholders involved,” he added.

PITB Senior Programme Manager Shams Ul Islam highlighted the PITB’s commitment to the project as a technological partner, describing the Punjab Job Portal as a free government-led initiative with an extensive user base of 900,000 employees and 87,000 registered employers. The portal also offers a training component to aid skill development, empowering job seekers to enhance their abilities and better meet market needs, he added.

Meanwhile, the PITB and Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan signed a MoU to empower women with digital and entrepreneurial skills.

PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif and Al-Khidmat Foundation Lahore President Engr Ahmad Hammad Rashid signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. Key participants included PITB Director Skills Development Chaudhary Ahmad Islam, Al-Khidmat’s Director Bano Qabil Program Lahore Dr. Usman Afzal, and Regional Head VMD Al-Khidmat Foundation Lahore Moawiz Bin Tahir.

As part of the MoU, the PITB would provide the Al-Khidmat Foundation with a database of high-achieving and deserving female students from its SheWins programme. The Al-Khidmat Foundation would support these students by offering interest-free financing for essential digital tools, including laptops and mobile phones. This collaboration was aimed at facilitating access to resources and skills development, empowering women to participate in Pakistan’s digital economy actively.

