ATC extends interim bail of Gohar

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2024 07:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Tuesday, extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan till November 21 related to a case concerning a PTI lawyers’ protest outside the Supreme Court.

ATC judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, extended interim bail of Gohar till November 21.

Gohar appeared before the court along with his legal team Amna Ali, Zahid Shabeer Dar and Murtaza Turi.

Taking to media after the hearing, Gohar dismissed speculation about ‘internal divisions’ within the party, saying that there is no ‘forward bloc’ in the party.

He characterised the current situation as a difference of opinion rather than dissent among party ranks.

Gohar said that PTI is a democratic party where leadership and workers are treated equally. “We value the concerns of everyone, from our leaders to our workers. We do not support silencing anyone’s voice,” he stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ATC PTI Anti Terrorism Court Barrister Gohar Ali Khan

Comments

