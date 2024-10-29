AGL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
AIRLINK 127.12 Decreased By ▼ -5.89 (-4.43%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
DFML 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.58%)
DGKC 88.57 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (2.27%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.27%)
FFBL 66.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.32%)
FFL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HUBC 104.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.36%)
KOSM 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
NBP 67.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
OGDC 175.01 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.52%)
PAEL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PPL 139.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.43%)
PRL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.95%)
PTC 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SEARL 72.26 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.26%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.35%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TREET 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
TRG 50.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.66%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.55%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
BR100 9,710 Increased By 74.6 (0.77%)
BR30 28,897 Increased By 277 (0.97%)
KSE100 91,128 Increased By 932.7 (1.03%)
KSE30 28,652 Increased By 225.3 (0.79%)
China and HK stocks open up, markets await details of stimulus steps

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2024 10:48am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, as investors await details of stimulus measures from a top leadership meeting next week.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and Shanghai Composite Index both opened up 0.2% each. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 0.6%.

China’s top legislative body will meet from Nov. 4-8, state media said on Friday, with no mention on the agenda of highly anticipated debt and other fiscal measures.

China, HK stocks end marginally higher

China outlined steps on Monday to improve family planning and parenting measures in an effort to boost the number of births, according to a statement from the state council, or cabinet, after two consecutive years of shrinking population numbers.

