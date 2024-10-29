LESCO initiates annual development work for system reliability

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has commenced comprehensive annual development and maintenance work across its eight circles to enhance and safeguard its power transmission infrastructure.

Under the directives of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Hyder, the annual maintenance program includes tree trimming near power lines and poles and system cleansing and repair. The key objectives of this exercise are to ensure uninterrupted power supply during smog and foggy conditions and enhance system reliability and safety.

The CEO LESCO has instructed complete maintenance program efficiently, minimize unnecessary damage to trees during trimming and ensure only essential branches are removed. He said LESCO’s proactive measures aim to mitigate power disruptions, improve customer experience, and maintain a robust transmission network.

Meanwhile, the LESCO has achieved a significant milestone in its crusade against power theft, completing 394 days of operations. Under the guidance of Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Hyder and in line with the Ministry of Energy Power Division’s directives, LESCO’s anti-power theft campaign has been highly successful. So far 136,998 cases have been filed against power thieves with arrest of 42,913 culprits and disconnection of illegal connections. Also, the LESCO has charged detection bill worth Rs156.938 million units valued at Rs.5.754 billion.

The LESCO chief said this campaign demonstrates LESCO’s commitment to combating power theft and ensuring a reliable power supply to its customers.

