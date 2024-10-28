PAAPAM concludes PAPS 2024 successfully

LAHORE: The Pakistan Auto Parts Show (PAPS) 2024, hosted by the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), has successfully concluded its vibrant three-day exhibition at the Lahore Expo Center.

Launched on October 25, this year’s event drew over 150 exhibitors, including 44 international participants, 51 PAAPAM members, and 43 local exhibitors, all gathered under the theme “Industrial Pakistan.”

With a record-breaking 400,000 visitors, PAPS 2024 has become Pakistan’s largest automotive event, featuring leading industry players like Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, and Suzuki, who showcased and unveiled their latest innovations.

The chief guest, Vice Chancellor of the University of Lahore, Uzair Raoof visited the exhibition along with the convener of PAPS 2024 and other dignitaries. The closing day was highlighted by a ceremony that recognized all exhibitors with shields for their contributions to the industry. Additionally, the Innovation Prize Ceremony honored companies leading in groundbreaking advancements in auto parts and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). A unique session, the Live Drawing and Sculpture Awards, celebrated artists capturing the spirit of Pakistan’s automotive sector through their art.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Chief Organizer Syed Nabeel Hashmi said, “PAPS 2024 has solidified its role as a premier platform for innovation, collaboration, and advancement in Pakistan’s automotive industry. With both local and international exhibitors, the event showcased the resilience, creativity, and technological progress driving the future of our auto industry. We are inspired by the journey so far and look forward to the industry’s bright future.”

The event was supported by a prestigious group of sponsors, including Diamond Sponsors Toyota, Changan, and Suzuki; Platinum Sponsors Hyundai, LMC, Sazgar, MG, and BYD; and Gold Sponsors Honda, Atlas Honda, New Asia, and BearMAX. PakWheels.com served as the Digital Media Partner, while the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Engineering Development Board (EDB) provided crucial support as key partners.

Throughout the show, industry leaders, dignitaries, and the public explored cutting-edge technologies, connected with stakeholders, and attended industrial tours at OEM facilities to gain insights into the latest advancements in auto manufacturing. The combination of exhibitions, test drives, industrial tours, and awards has raised the bar for Pakistan’s automotive sector, setting expectations high for future events.

PAAPAM President Usman Aslam Malik praised the efforts of all PAAPAM members, especially Convenor Rehan Ahmad and Secretary General Anas Haroon, for their dedication to the event’s success.

“The success of the auto show is a testament to the hard work of our members and our sponsors, without whom this achievement wouldn’t have been possible,” he shared, announcing that the next Pakistan Auto Parts Show will take place in Karachi in 2025.

