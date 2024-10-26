Punjab assembly passes resolution to praise 26th amendment

LAHORE: The resolution in favour of the 26th Constitutional Amendment was passed with a majority vote in the Punjab Assembly.

Opposition members staged a walkout from the house, protesting ‘police actions’. Provincial Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman called the amendment a victory for democracy, institutional stability, and the constitution. However, the opposition leader alleged that the government used police and other agencies to "abduct" their members to secure passage of the amendment.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan chaired the session where a resolution, presented by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, was passed with a majority vote to praise the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bachr criticised the federal government, alleging members were abducted to gain their support in favour of the resolution.

In contrast, the minister hailed the amendment as a victory for parliament and democracy, also criticizing PTI for their hypocritical stance and absence during voting.

In the Punjab Assembly session, opposition member Nadeem Sadiq Dogar's sarcastic remarks sparked chaos. Hot words were exchange between opposition and PML-N’s Malik Waheed

Transport Minister Bilal Akbar announced plans to introduce eco-friendly electric buses in Punjab. Meanwhile, ruling party member Zulfiqar Ali Shah criticised the minister over rising road accidents.

In the Punjab Assembly, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman presented ten audit reports, including those for Danesh Schools and Centre of Excellence Punjab North's accounts for the years 2020-21 and 22. These reports were referred to relevant committees for review over the next year.

During the general discussion on the budget, Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman revealed that from July to September, more than Rs 1387 billion were spent.

Deputy Speaker Zahir Ahmad Channar adjourned the Punjab Assembly session until Monday morning at 11 am after completing the agenda.

