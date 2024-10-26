AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-26

Punjab assembly passes resolution to praise 26th amendment

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: The resolution in favour of the 26th Constitutional Amendment was passed with a majority vote in the Punjab Assembly.

Opposition members staged a walkout from the house, protesting ‘police actions’. Provincial Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman called the amendment a victory for democracy, institutional stability, and the constitution. However, the opposition leader alleged that the government used police and other agencies to "abduct" their members to secure passage of the amendment.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan chaired the session where a resolution, presented by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, was passed with a majority vote to praise the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bachr criticised the federal government, alleging members were abducted to gain their support in favour of the resolution.

In contrast, the minister hailed the amendment as a victory for parliament and democracy, also criticizing PTI for their hypocritical stance and absence during voting.

In the Punjab Assembly session, opposition member Nadeem Sadiq Dogar's sarcastic remarks sparked chaos. Hot words were exchange between opposition and PML-N’s Malik Waheed

Transport Minister Bilal Akbar announced plans to introduce eco-friendly electric buses in Punjab. Meanwhile, ruling party member Zulfiqar Ali Shah criticised the minister over rising road accidents.

In the Punjab Assembly, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman presented ten audit reports, including those for Danesh Schools and Centre of Excellence Punjab North's accounts for the years 2020-21 and 22. These reports were referred to relevant committees for review over the next year.

During the general discussion on the budget, Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman revealed that from July to September, more than Rs 1387 billion were spent.

Deputy Speaker Zahir Ahmad Channar adjourned the Punjab Assembly session until Monday morning at 11 am after completing the agenda.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab assembly constitutional amendments 26th Constitutional Amendment

Comments

200 characters

Punjab assembly passes resolution to praise 26th amendment

Israel hits back at Iran with strikes on military targets, IDF says

SBP chief briefs global investors about state of economy

Aurangzeb speaks to investors

Move aimed at raising power consumption: PD giving final touches to ‘winter package’

July FCA: KE allowed Rs3/unit tariff hike

Contracts with 8 more IPPs renegotiated, NA told

PM congratulates nation

High-net worth individuals: FBR starts receiving data from Nadra

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.22pc

10 FC soldiers martyred in DI Khan

Read more stories