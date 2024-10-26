Protest rally case: Two PTI MPs, others discharged

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Friday, discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of provincial assembly (MPAs) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Rescue 1122 employees and police personnel from a case registered against them following PTI’s October 4 protest rally.

The judicial magistrate, Mian Azhar Nadeem, while hearing the case, discharged two PTI MPAs Anwarzeb and Malik Liaqat as well as 34 personnel of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police and 42 employees of Rescue 1122, after they were produced for an identification parade in the court.

PTI lawyer Ansar Mehmood appeared before the court.

All the accused were granted bail on Thursday and on Friday the Secretariat police arrested them again, the lawyer said.

The judge inquired that were all the accused who were granted bail, nominated in the (other) case. The police told the court that there is two hours difference in the registration of cases in the Secretariat and Kohsar police stations. They are the same accused, the police said.

The court, after hearing arguments, discharged all the accused who were brought for an identification parade.

