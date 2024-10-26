AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-26

Police granted 5-day physical remand of Langov and Takarai

Fazal Sher Published 26 Oct, 2024 07:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Friday, granted a five-day physical remand of Balochistan National Party (BNP) former member of provincial assembly Akhtar Hussain Langov and Shafiq Muhammad Takarai to the police in a terrorism case registered against them.

The police produced both the accused before ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain for obtaining their physical remand.

The judge approved the five-day physical remand of the accused in a case registered against BNP chief Akhtar Mengal and the two accused at the Secretariat Police Station under sections 506, 452, 353, 186, 148, 140 and 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and sections 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (7ATA) on the complaint of Joint Secretary Jameel Ahmed.

At the start of the hearing, prosecutor Raja Naveed requested the court to grant 25-day physical remand of the accused.

The police require remand to investigate them as to why they wanted to enter the parliament, he said.

BNP leader’s lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatta appeared before the court.

Defence counsel, Imaan Mazari, while objecting to the prosecution’s request, said that an allegation had been levelled against the accused that the accused were equipped with weapons but did not clarify which type of weapon they were carrying and who carried it.

It was further alleged that they [the accused] tried to enter the parliament, she said, adding that “this allegation proves that crime has not been committed.”

She said it was stated in the first information report (FIR) that they got information, but for whom they were given information. There is nothing in this regard in the FIR. She requested the court to discharge the accused from the case.

Mazari further argued that the case was politically motivated, alleging that terrorism charges are often used for personal vendettas.

Chatta, another lawyer, said that the roles of the accused were unclear and emphasised the ill intent behind the case.

The court, after hearing arguments, reserved its verdict.

Later, the court announced its reserved verdict and granted physical remand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

