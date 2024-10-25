AGL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
AIRLINK 135.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.14%)
DFML 45.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.77%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.12%)
FFBL 63.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.76%)
FFL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (7.28%)
HUBC 107.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
MLCF 38.43 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.84%)
NBP 67.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.97%)
OGDC 180.00 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (2.27%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.07%)
PPL 140.98 Increased By ▲ 7.49 (5.61%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
SEARL 66.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.54%)
TELE 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.05%)
TPLP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TREET 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.3%)
TRG 49.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
UNITY 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 9,705 Increased By 119.2 (1.24%)
BR30 29,311 Increased By 520 (1.81%)
KSE100 90,100 Increased By 1154.1 (1.3%)
KSE30 28,464 Increased By 421 (1.5%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan heads for 4th weekly decline amid worries of a possible Trump win

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2024 10:20am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan held steady against the dollar on Friday, but is headed for its fourth weekly decline amid a resurgence in the U.S. currency and growing concerns over an escalating trade war if Donald Trump wins next month’s election.

The yuan was trading around 7.1250 per dollar in late morning session, 0.1% weaker than the previous close. For the week, it is set to decline 0.3%.

The dollar index is little changed after overnight weakness, as the greenback takes a breather after jumping more than 3% so far this month.

“The fast-approaching U.S. election suggests that the U.S. dollar should stay robust even if its momentum has been blunted for now,” Alvin Tan, strategist at RBC Capital Markets said in a note to clients.

The recent yuan guidance rate set by the People’s Bank of China indicates “no PBOC pushback from the recent USD resurgence,” Tan said.

The PBOC on Friday set the midpoint rate at 7.1090 per dollar, in line with market expectations.

China’s yuan edges down as ‘Trump trade’ supports dollar

The market expects a win for Republican Donald Trump, particularly if accompanied by a Republican sweep of Congress, to squeeze the yuan and shares in the export sector.

A victory for Democrat Kamala Harris is likely to result in opposite trades.

“In Trump wins, the U.S. is expected to levy fresh tariff on Chinese goods … which potentially will also hurt the U.S. economy,” Haitong Securities said in a report on Friday.

“There will be a growing focus on the elections the closer we get to Nov.5, and some suggest that the volatility could be extended beyond that should the results of the elections be contested,” Maybank said in a note to clients.

“We continue to see two-way risks for currencies with USD still being stretched and yet having the potential to go higher.”

Yuan China yuan yuan price

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan heads for 4th weekly decline amid worries of a possible Trump win

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

PSDP 2024-25: Ministries’ Rs2.9trn request pruned to Rs1.1trn

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Oil heads for weekly gain as Middle East tensions keep market on edge

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

Read more stories