NAB makes Rs4trn recoveries in six months

Published 25 Oct, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has made direct and indirect recoveries of worth Rs 4 trillion during the last six months.

This was revealed during the three days long 24th "DGs Conference" of NAB presided over by Chairman NAB Lt Gen (retired) Nazir Ahmed.

Deputy Chairman NAB Sohail Nasir, Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Ihtesham Qadir Shah, Director General (DGs) of Divisions at NAB headquarters and regional bureaus, advisors and other senior officers attended the conference.

In the three-day conference, the director generals, advisors and heads of various departments of NAB headquarters and regional offices presented detailed reports on the performance of their departments.

The conference discussed the performance of all regional bureaus, divisions and cells and reviewed measures taken by NAB to further enhance its performance and efficiency.

The heads of regional offices of NAB presented their performance report, in which, it was stated that during the last one year, Karachi and Sukkur regions made indirect recoveries of 2.5 trillion rupees by recovering forest land on an area of 1.8 million acres and a formal report was submitted to the Chief Minister of Sindh after recovering forest land from land grabbers.

Furthermore, NAB Karachi recovered Rs1,189 million through settlement.

Similarly, NAB Sukkur recovered 631,352.26 acres of forest land worth Rs1,103.5128 billion as indirect recovery.

While NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has made indirect recoveries of Rs194,937 million. NAB Lahore said that in 2023-24, 23,786.158 million rupees were recovered and returned to 31,038 victims in cases of public at large cheating.

Similarly, NAB Rawalpindi is also playing an important role in recovering money in major cases of fraud and returning back money to the victims, while NAB Multan and Quetta performed well to serve the country and the nation by making significant recoveries.

The meeting was informed that at present, 724 inquiries and 217 investigation cases are in progress and the number of references under hearing is 821. While 16,429 complaints have been dealt with since January 2024.

The conference also discussed the auctioning of confiscated and frozen properties under various cases and it was decided that the best strategy should be adopted in the auctioning process of the frozen and confiscated properties and amount should be returned to the victims so that they can get relief without delay. The confiscated properties of various organisations should be returned following legal action.

