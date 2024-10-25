AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 136.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.55%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DCL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
DFML 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.21%)
DGKC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
FCCL 31.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FFBL 63.14 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.33%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.8%)
HUBC 108.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.45%)
KOSM 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.37%)
NBP 67.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.31%)
OGDC 179.60 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.04%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 137.01 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.64%)
PRL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
PTC 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
SEARL 67.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.91%)
TPLP 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TREET 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 49.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.03%)
UNITY 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 9,694 Increased By 107.9 (1.13%)
BR30 29,111 Increased By 319.5 (1.11%)
KSE100 89,961 Increased By 1014.7 (1.14%)
KSE30 28,385 Increased By 342.2 (1.22%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-25

Terrorism cases: ATC grants 8-day physical remand of Azam Swati

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2024 08:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Thursday, granted eight-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati in terrorism cases registered against him following protest in D-Chowk.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnaat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the cases, granted eight-day physical remand of Swati in different cases registered against him at Shehzad Town, Aabpara, Tarnol, Kohsar, Noon, and Secretariat police stations.

At the start of the hearing, the police requested the court to grant 30-day physical remand of Swati to conduct investigation from him regarding these cases.

However, the court turned down the police request and handed him over to police on eight-day remand. The court directed the police to produce Swati before him after the completion of physical remand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ATC Azam Swati Anti Terrorism Court Terrorism cases

