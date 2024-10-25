Terrorism cases: ATC grants 8-day physical remand of Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Thursday, granted eight-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati in terrorism cases registered against him following protest in D-Chowk.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnaat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the cases, granted eight-day physical remand of Swati in different cases registered against him at Shehzad Town, Aabpara, Tarnol, Kohsar, Noon, and Secretariat police stations.

At the start of the hearing, the police requested the court to grant 30-day physical remand of Swati to conduct investigation from him regarding these cases.

However, the court turned down the police request and handed him over to police on eight-day remand. The court directed the police to produce Swati before him after the completion of physical remand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024