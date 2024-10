KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 37.081 billion and the number of lots traded was 35,682.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 21.965billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.363 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.984 billion), Silver (PKR 3.025 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.325billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.062 billion), DJ (PKR 534.434million),SP 500 (PKR 258.242 million), Copper (PKR 204.173 million), Natural Gas (PKR 199.234 million), Japan Equity (PKR 63.283 million), Palladium (PKR 59.658 million), Brent (PKR 27.127 million) and Aluminum (PKR 7.970 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots amounting to PKR 50.701 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024