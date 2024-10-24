China’s Xi supports more global south countries joining BRICS

BEIJING: China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that the world’s second largest economy supported more global south countries joining the BRICS grouping at a summit for members in Russia.

Xi called on the group to take the lead in reforming the global economic governance system.

Vladimir Putin to meet UN’s Guterres for first time in over two years

The BRICS grew out of meetings between Russia, India and China, who then began to meet more formally, eventually adding Brazil, then South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.