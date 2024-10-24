AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.9%)
AIRLINK 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.91%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
DFML 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
DGKC 84.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.68%)
FCCL 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.2%)
FFBL 61.94 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (7.53%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
HUBC 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.12%)
HUMNL 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
KOSM 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.51%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.1%)
NBP 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
OGDC 175.30 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (3.73%)
PAEL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PPL 133.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.14%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
PTC 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.81%)
SEARL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.55%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.7%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
TPLP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.14%)
TRG 48.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (7.62%)
UNITY 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 9,540 Increased By 193.1 (2.07%)
BR30 28,708 Increased By 595.3 (2.12%)
KSE100 88,738 Increased By 1543.7 (1.77%)
KSE30 27,952 Increased By 554.8 (2.02%)
Oct 24, 2024
Markets

Indian shares set to open marginally higher

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2024 10:47am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares will likely open marginally higher on Thursday, after three sessions of losses on persistent foreign outflows and dull earnings, while consumer major Hindustan Unilever may drop on smaller-than-expected September quarter profit.

The Gift Nifty was trading at 24,540.5 as of 08:01 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open slightly above its Wednesday’s close of 24,435.5.

The Nifty 50 has lost 1.7% in three sessions this week and is down about 6% since hitting record highs on Sept. 17, weighed down by foreign selling and largely lacklustre earnings.

The spotlight will be on Street’s reaction to Hindustan Unilever, given the Dove soap maker posted a smaller-than-expected earning after-market on Wednesday, weighed down by a slowdown in urban markets and higher costs.

“Bears continue to assert control as intraday bounces are consistently sold off,” said Rajesh Bhosale, equity analyst at Angel One.

“Traders should remain cautious and not be swayed by intraday bounces until positive signals emerge for markets.”

Asian markets opened lower, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index dropping 0.3%.

Indian shares dip as dull earnings, profit-booking outweigh HDFC Bank’s boost

Wall Street equities settled lower overnight amid investors’ reluctance to place major bets ahead of the US presidential election.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers of Indian shares for the 18th straight session on Wednesday, redirecting funds to China on stimulus measures and relatively cheaper valuations.

