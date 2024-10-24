AGL 38.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.46%)
AIRLINK 137.94 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.61%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.36%)
DFML 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.79%)
DGKC 86.13 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.4%)
FCCL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.08%)
FFBL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.6%)
FFL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
HUBC 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.87%)
HUMNL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.35%)
KOSM 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
MLCF 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
NBP 67.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
OGDC 171.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.49%)
PAEL 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PPL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.67%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.27%)
PTC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.13%)
SEARL 68.11 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (5.19%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.7%)
TOMCL 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.72%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.54%)
UNITY 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 9,442 Increased By 94.7 (1.01%)
BR30 28,626 Increased By 512.9 (1.82%)
KSE100 88,019 Increased By 824.6 (0.95%)
KSE30 27,640 Increased By 243.1 (0.89%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-24

IMF projects 2.1pc increase in govt expenditure

  • Projects an increase in net debt from 63.5 percent of the GDP in 2024 to 65.6 percent in 2025
Tahir Amin Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 09:39am

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a significant increase of 2.1 percent in the government expenditure for Pakistan from 19.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024 to 21.4 percent in 2025.

According to the IMF report, “Fiscal Monitor, Putting a Lid on Public Debt”, the government gross debt for Pakistan is projected to increase from 69.2 percent of GDP in 2024 to 71.4per cent in 2025.

The Fund has projected an increase in the net debt for Pakistan from 63.5per cent of the GDP in 2024 to 65.6per cent in 2025.

IMF projects 3.2pc growth

The government revenue is projected at 15.4per cent of GDP for 2025 and 15per cent for 2026 against 12.6per cent during the same period of 2024 and 11.5 per cent in 2023.

The Fund has projected government primary balance at 2.1per cent for 2025 against 0.9per cent in 2024.

The World Bank has stated that the primary balance is expected to record asurplus of 0.7 per cent of GDP in fiscal year 2025, primarily due to the projected windfall from theexceptionally high central bank dividends.

These dividends represent one-time gains fromelevated policy rates in fiscal year 2024 and will be allocated to the Government as non-tax revenuein fiscal year 2025. The primary balance is projected to turn into a deficit of 0.2 per cent of GDP in fiscal year 2026, the Bank added.

Further the government overall balance is projected at -6 per cent for 2025 against -6.7per cent in 2024.

According to the report the country’s debt to average maturity in 2024 is estimated at 18.8per cent of GDP. There would be total gross financing need of about 22per cent of GDP in 2024. Gross financing need is defined as the projected overall deficit and maturing government debt in 2024.

The projected interest rate – growth differential 2024-29 is -3.6per cent while the nonresident holding of general government debt, 2022 is projected at 31.7per cent of total.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy IMF gdp debt IMF and Pakistan government expenditure

Comments

200 characters

IMF projects 2.1pc increase in govt expenditure

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

NA informed: Final auction for PIA on 30th

MoF unwilling to legalise revenue-based load shedding

Disco applicable rates: Govt set to provide power to SEZs

Aurangzeb for social protection in IMF loans

MoFA, SIFC finalizing agenda for PM’s visit to Qatar

COLABS announces raising $2mn in pre-Series A funding

Read more stories