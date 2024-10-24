AGL 38.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.46%)
AIRLINK 137.92 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.6%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
DFML 46.17 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
DGKC 86.03 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (3.28%)
FCCL 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.25%)
FFBL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.34%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
HUBC 108.91 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.93%)
HUMNL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
MLCF 38.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
NBP 67.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
OGDC 171.60 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.54%)
PAEL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PPL 134.62 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (2.76%)
PRL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.19%)
PTC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.13%)
SEARL 67.80 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (4.71%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.97%)
TOMCL 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.58%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
UNITY 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 9,446 Increased By 98.8 (1.06%)
BR30 28,613 Increased By 500.4 (1.78%)
KSE100 88,046 Increased By 851.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 27,652 Increased By 254.7 (0.93%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-24

Punjab put on path of development in real sense: CM

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2024 06:49am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that Punjab has been put on the path of development in real sense in a short period of time.

“Serving the people is our first priority and this is the manifesto of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N),” Maryam said while talking to MPAs Safdar Hussain Sahi and Muhammad Zubair Khan, who called on her, today (Wednesday).

In the meeting, development, public issues and party affairs were discussed. Both the MPAs appreciated the public welfare vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Appreciating “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme, Safdar Hussain said this programme will provide families with their own roof. Zubair Khan said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is always active in public service.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and paid inspection to various wards and reviewed the medical facilities available there.

On the occasion Medical Superintendent (MS) of PIC Shoaib Aslam gave a briefing to the Chief Minister. The CM directed the authorities to provide quality healthcare facilities to the cardiac patients.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Maryam Nawaz PMLN development work Punjab CM

Comments

200 characters

Punjab put on path of development in real sense: CM

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

NA informed: Final auction for PIA on 30th

MoF unwilling to legalise revenue-based load shedding

Disco applicable rates: Govt set to provide power to SEZs

Aurangzeb for social protection in IMF loans

MoFA, SIFC finalizing agenda for PM’s visit to Qatar

COLABS announces raising $2mn in pre-Series A funding

Read more stories