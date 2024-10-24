Punjab put on path of development in real sense: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that Punjab has been put on the path of development in real sense in a short period of time.

“Serving the people is our first priority and this is the manifesto of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N),” Maryam said while talking to MPAs Safdar Hussain Sahi and Muhammad Zubair Khan, who called on her, today (Wednesday).

In the meeting, development, public issues and party affairs were discussed. Both the MPAs appreciated the public welfare vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Appreciating “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme, Safdar Hussain said this programme will provide families with their own roof. Zubair Khan said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is always active in public service.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and paid inspection to various wards and reviewed the medical facilities available there.

On the occasion Medical Superintendent (MS) of PIC Shoaib Aslam gave a briefing to the Chief Minister. The CM directed the authorities to provide quality healthcare facilities to the cardiac patients.

