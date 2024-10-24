SSP ordered to ensure execution of arrest warrant of Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday ordered Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to execute the arrest warrant issued for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in an illegal weapons and liquor case.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hussain Zaidi, while hearing the case concerning the recovery of illegal arms and liquor, directed the SSP Islamabad to ensure the execution of the arrest warrant of Gandapur when it was informed that the accused did not appear before it.

The court was told the police neither executed the warrants nor submitted compliance report before the court. The court, while upholding the arrest warrants, adjourned the hearing until October 26.

