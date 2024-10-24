AGL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-24

NUML head briefs HODs, directors on multiple MoUs with Turkish varsities

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2024 07:41am

ISLAMABAD: Rector National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Maj Gen Shahid Mahmood Kayani (retired) briefed heads of departments and directors of NUML about the university’s recent delegation visit to Turkiye, underscoring the significant strides made in international collaboration with Turkish universities.

The delegation, led by Rector NUML, visited Düzce University, Sakarya University, and Istanbul University, culminating in the signing of multiple memoranda of understanding (MoUs) aimed at fostering academic and research cooperation.

Rector NUML highlighted the strategic importance of these partnerships, stating, “These MoUs open new avenues for both our students and faculty, providing them with global opportunities.

At Düzce University, the MoUs included student and faculty exchange programmes, summer camp teacher training, joint conferences, and research collaborations. The most significant highlight is the opportunity for faculty members from NUML’s Urdu and English departments to teach at Düzce University, fully funded by the host country.

Sakarya University welcomed collaboration in academic and faculty exchange programs, and joint research with detailed discussions on cybersecurity.

During the visit to Istanbul University, MoUs signed on joint conferences, research partnerships, and faculty exchanges, with NUML planning to send Urdu professors to Istanbul University.

Rector NUML emphasised the need for swift implementation of these MoUs, ensuring that the benefits reach students and faculty alike. He remarked, “These partnerships not only strengthen our academic ties but also provide students with study abroad opportunities through Erasmus and other programs.”

Furthermore, NUML will extend its language expertise by offering short language courses to Turkish partner universities and will hold a joint conference with Düzce University in Spring 2025.

Rector NUML shared insights from Düzce University’s unique business model, by housing various businesses within the university. He proposed that NUML explore similar models to generate revenue and align business ventures with research and innovation.

“Our partnership with Turkish universities is just the beginning. We are committed to building a brighter future for our students and faculty by ensuring that NUML continues to rise as a global leader in higher education,” said Rector NUML.

