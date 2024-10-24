AGL 38.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.46%)
Fund distribution: Uganda body briefed about transparency mechanism in BISP

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2024 07:48am

ISLAMABAD: Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad has said that Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is committed to providing high-quality services to its beneficiaries in addition to providing them financial support.

He shared these views hosting an official delegation from Uganda. The secretary informed the delegation that the recent launch of a new banking model ensured the transparent and dignified distribution of funds to deserving women, said on official statement issued Wednesday.

BISP is the largest social protection initiative in Pakistan, launched in 2008 as a flagship programme, the statement added.

