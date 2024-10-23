AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-23

Internet service in Adiala jail: ECP defers hearing of case against IK

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2024 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday deferred the hearing of case of contempt of Election Commission against former prime minister Imran Khan as the administration could not establish video link in Adiala jail.

The commission sought a report from the Pakistan Telecommunication Auth-ority (PTA) regarding internet service issues in Adiala jail after the incarcerated former premier Imran

Khan failed to appear via video link.

The commission asked prison officials about the non-availability of video link, to which they replied that the internet service in the jail had been disrupted.

The legal team of PTI comprising Shoaib Shaheen and Faisal Chaudhry, along with jail authorities attended the hearing.

The ECP assured them that the matter would be addressed and later adjourned the hearing until November 5, while ordering the PTA to submit a report on the internet situation in the jail.

Shoaib Shaheen, requested that the ECP to allow a meeting between the PTI chief and his legal team, but the commission responded that it was beyond their mandate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

