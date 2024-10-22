AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,229 Increased By 28.2 (0.31%)
BR30 27,790 Increased By 229.9 (0.83%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

26th Constitutional Amendment will prove to be a milestone for Pakistan’s stability: PM

BR Web Desk Published October 22, 2024 Updated October 22, 2024 02:58pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the 26th Constitutional Amendment, a judiciary-related constitutional package, will prove to be a milestone for economic and political stability and development of the country.

Addressing his cabinet today, the PM thanked President Asif Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Mualana Fazlur Rehman for their support in ensuring the passege of the legal reforms.

The PM said with the constitutional amendment, the people will get quick justice from the judicial system.

“The constitutional amendment is also accomplishment of the vision outlined in the Charter of Democracy,” he said.

On Monday, President Asif Ali Zardari signed the bill, hours after the National Assembly passed it.

The amendment, passed by both the Senate and the National Assembly with a two-thirds majority, is now in effect nationwide.

A total of 225 members of the NA voted in favour of the bill, while 12 members from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Sunni-Ittehad Council (SIC) opposed the package.

Out of the 225 votes in the favour, the government’s were 211, followed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) 8, and 6 from independent and PTI-backed members.

Under the constitutional amendment, the term for the Chief Justice of Pakistan has been set at three years. A 12-member parliamentary committee will nominate the new Chief Justice of Pakistan from a panel of the three most senior judges.

The committee, comprising eight members from the National Assembly and four from the Senate, will propose the name to the prime minister, who will then forward it to the President for final approval.

National Assembly PM Shehbaz Sharif 26th Constitutional Amendment

Comments

200 characters

26th Constitutional Amendment will prove to be a milestone for Pakistan’s stability: PM

Pakistan’s accelerated access to capital markets: Alvarez & Marsal team outlines steps

Israeli strike kills 13 including child near south Beirut hospital

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan stocks extend gains, KSE-100 surges over 650 points

Antony Blinken heads to Israel to revive Gaza ceasefire talks after Sinwar death

Oil prices dip as Blinken arrives in Israel for talks, China demand weighs

Going green: Lucky Cement completes 28.8MW wind power project

FY25Q1 FDI soars 48pc to $771m YoY

IMF conditionalities: PM-led NEDB may become redundant

Read more stories