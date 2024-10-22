ADP schemes: Officers directed to expedite development work

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has directed the officers of all the concerned departments and especially all the Deputy Commissioners of the division to conduct the meetings of the District Coordination Committee for Development and expedite the development work of ADP schemes.

He said that the legal action will be taken against the negligent officers in this regard. He gave these instructions while presiding over a review meeting in his office regarding development schemes after the recent visit of Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Haider Shah.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abideen Memon, Provincial Highway, Building Control, Planning and Development and officers of other departments were present in the meeting while the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of the division participated in the meeting through video link.

The Commissioner further said that the orders regarding the use of funds, schemes plans, revise were clearly issued for submission of detailed reports in terms of obstacles to completion and other indicators, but the reports submitted in this regard are not sufficient. He directed all officers to monitor all schemes and the report should be communicated with commissioner office every month.

Commissioner Hyderabad also directed the deputy commissioners to include the quality of work, materials and estimated cost of schemes in the monthly report. He directed to Deputy Commissioner Dadu to include Cadet College Kakkar in special assignment to complete the work soon. Furthermore the construction of cadet College Badin should also be speed up and the tenders of all components should be issued after land acquisition.

On occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abideen Memon while giving a briefing said that the complete restoration of Auto Bhan Road and other schemes monitoring is being done in this regard and the report will also be shared to the Commissioner office soon.

