NA session continues

Sardar Sikander Shaheen | Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 21 Oct, 2024 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: After the Senate passed the 26th Constitution Amendment Bill 2024 with a two-thirds majority on Sunday evening, a session of the National Assembly (NA) is now underway to pass the bill.

The government requires 224 votes to pass the bill and enact it into law.

The bill, better known as the Consti­tutional Package, is legislation proposing a set of constitutional amendments, including the fixture of the chief justice’s term. A special parliamentary committee formed last month — which had the representation of all parties, including the PTI — had been discussing various proposals.

NA, Senate sessions adjourned till Sunday with constitutional amendment on agenda

Like in the Senate, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill in the National Assembly during a session that started late Sunday night and continued until the early hours of Monday morning. Tarar outlined the key features of the bill, which had already been approved by the Senate.

After a brief recess, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari delivered a speech that lasted more than 50 minutes. He expressed gratitude to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for playing a crucial role in securing the passage of the bill.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman did the most to ensure the success of this bill. His role in this process has been historic, and I can proudly say he played the most significant part in it,” he said. “I can confidently say that there are points in this amendment that have been passed with 100 per cent political consensus.”

Bilawal also thanked PML-N, MQM-P, IPP, JUI-F, ANP, and other parties for their contributions to the bill. He extended his gratitude to the PTI, saying, “I also thank the PTI for playing a part in this historic achievement. This is a political success, and I wish you wouldn’t have portrayed your own victory as a loss.” PTI’s Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, took over the floor of the NA and criticised the amendments, arguing that they did not reflect the will of the Pakistani people.

Taking a jab at Law Minister Tarar and Bilawal, he said that those who had “gone missing” should have been thanked as well during the note of thanks. Ayub detailed how PTI lawmakers were “tortured and harassed”.

“These were all tactics to pressure us. The mistreatment of Imran Khan in jail is also an example,” he said.

The PTI had alleged that seven of its lawmakers had been “abducted” and that the government was trying to enact the amendment at “gunpoint”.

Ayub also questioned the urgency behind passing the amendments, asking, “What would have happened had it been passed on October 31?”

He also said that the amendments were an attempt to undermine the independence of the judiciary.

“We do not think this government is capable of bringing constitutional amendments. Therefore, we have instructed PTI members not to become part of this process,” he said.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that the amendment had been passed by the Senate “to restore respect and dignity of the parliament and the House.” “There must be consistency in our political behaviour otherwise we will not get the respect and dignity we seek,” he said.

