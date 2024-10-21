PML-Nazaryati to stage sit-in on Nov 2

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nazaryati workers on Sunday announced a protest sit-in outside Governor House on November 02, in support of the demands of ideological workers of PML-N Balochistan.

This announcement was made by the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nazaryati workers, Jahangir Khan Kharoti while addressing at a press conference at Quetta Press Club.

He said that there was the coalition government of PML-N in Balochistan, but party’s meeting had not been convened by provincial President, PML-N for the last eight months, adding that governor Balochistan, who was also serving as Provincial President, PML-N, had been extending favours only to his son-in-law.

He said that wrong policies of the provincial leadership of the party had disappointed workers of the party, adding that party had been taken hostage by some interest groups.

He said that after taking into confidence all the ideological workers of the party in Balochistan, it was decided to stage a protest sit-in outside Governor House on November 02, so as to divert the attention of the central and provincial leadership of PML-N towards the genuine demands of PML-Nazaryati workers of Balochistan.