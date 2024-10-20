Vote on amendment only after IK’s nod: Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan categorically said on Saturday the party would not vote on the controversial constitutional amendment unless jailed party founding chairman gives a go ahead, for which another meeting is needed with him for a detailed consultation.

The announcement from PTI chairman comes after a five-member PTI delegation comprising Gohar Ali Khan, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chairman Maulana Sahibzada Hamid Raza, PTI secretary general Salman Akram Raja, Asad Qaiser and Barrister Ali Zafar, held a 45-minute meeting with Khan in Adiala Jail – after a hiatus of over two weeks.

Speaking at a presser along with other members of the delegation after meeting PTI chief, Gohar said that Khan was all praise for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his stance on independence of judiciary at this testing times.

PTI forms 4-member team for talks with IK

He said that that Khan instructed the party to continue consultations with Maulana Rehman on the proposed controversial constitutional amendments, adding “we held discussion over the amendments with Khan and he has asked us to continue deliberation as it is a very sensitive matter.”

Gohar demanded that the former prime minister’s rights be respected, as there was no electricity in his cell for five days, besides “neither he is allowed to watch television nor newspapers are provided to him, keeping in complete dark on the controversial amendment.”

“We updated him [Imran Khan] on these matters and he is in good spirit despite all the highhandedness on part of the authorities […] he has vowed to achieve his mission and not let his nation down,” he added.

He shared that the delegation had a 45-minute meeting with Khan and highlighted the poor conditions in which the PTI leader is being held, adding Khan is not allowed to do exercise for the last two weeks and he is being kept in solitary confinement which is a brazen violation of his human and constitutional rights.”

Addressing Khan’s personal situation, Gohar said he regretted the arrest of his sisters, but reaffirmed that he and his family are always ready to make sacrifices.

Gohar also said that Khan has asked the nation to remain peaceful.

To a question about Ali Amin Gandapur, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s disappearance by leaving the protesters at the mercy of God, he said that he is satisfied with Gandapur and praised him.

The PTI delegation met Khan after receiving security clearance from jail authorities. They were delayed in entering Adiala Jail due to initial refusal from prison authorities, but permission was eventually granted following Maulana Rehman’s intervention.

