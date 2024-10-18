PDA, PFA host national dialogue on World Food Day

LAHORE: Speakers at a national dialogue underscored the importance of food security as vital to national stability and development. With millions across Pakistan facing food insecurity, initiatives that ensure access to safe and nutritious food are critical for the country’s progress.

They were speaking at a programme jointly organized by the Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA), in collaboration with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and GAIN, to mark the World Food Day here on Thursday.

The World Food Day 2024 focused on global challenges related to food security, calling for collective action to ensure that everyone has access to adequate nutrition.

Ramesh Singh Arora, Punjab Minister for Minorities and Human Affairs, discussed the significant challenges to food security, particularly due to urbanization and a 12% reduction in agricultural land. He called for concerted efforts to improve food production and access to nutritious food, especially for vulnerable populations. He further emphasizes

that “access to safe and nutritious food is a fundamental right.”

Dr Shehzad Amin, CEO of the Pakistan Dairy Association, emphasized that dairy is a vital food for proper growth and development but noted that the sector faces major challenges. These include production inefficiencies, high feed costs, supply chain disruptions and rising costs at the consumer level.

Dr Shehzad Said “food safety is much larger than food security” and raised concerns about the severe health impact of rising prices, particularly on children under five, with 43.7% stunted, 15.1% wasted, and 31.5% underweight due to malnutrition.

He further pointed out that Pakistan’s food safety ranking has dropped from 43rd to 49th globally, which is an alarming trend. The CEO PDA urged all stakeholders to work together to resolve these issues to ensure a healthier and better future for Pakistan.

Usman Zaheer Ahmad, Chairman PDA and CEO of Fauji Foods, discussed the detrimental impact of the 18% GST on packaged milk.

He highlighted how this tax has significantly increased milk prices, making it unaffordable for many families and restricting children’s access to essential nutrition. He warned that the 18% GST on packaged milk could lead to a 40% decline in the consumption of safe milk, and the government could lose Rs 59 billion in tax revenue.

He further highlighted the severe impact on dairy farmers, whose revenues have drastically reduced, affecting their livelihoods.

Farmers are already struggling with rising feed costs, which have significantly increased production costs. Inadequate care for livestock due to financial constraints has resulted in lower milk yields, exacerbating the situation.

Additionally, supply chain inefficiencies have caused costs to increase by 18-25%, further threatening the stability of the farming sector. Zaheer demanded the government “establish a task force to address ensuring milk affordability, accessibility, and the welfare of dairy farmers.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024