Gaddafi Stadium transformation in full swing

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosted a detailed media walk-through of Gaddafi Stadium’s ongoing massive upgradation project, showcasing exciting changes for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In the revamp work, Gaddafi Stadium’s new pavilion will feature five-star facilities for players, match officials, commercial partners and dignitaries, meeting ICC’s highest standards for the showpiece global event to be staged in February/March 2025.

According to the renovation model, the spectators will be brought closer to the action as enclosures move 20 feet forward. New imported seats, cutting-edge high-res replay screens and other upgrades will ensure a premium match-day experience for the cricket enthusiastic supporters.

As part of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s vision, Gaddafi Stadium’s advanced floodlight towers, screens, and chairs will be repurposed for other venues, raising the bar for cricket venues nationwide. Floodlight towers are set to boast latest LED lights in order to enhance the quality of live broadcasts, ensuring a brighter viewing experience for fans around the world.

