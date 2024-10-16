Sindh: massive investment expected in next few years

KARACHI: With improved and business-friendly policies, the Sindh government is expecting massive investment in the industrial sector in the next few years.

In a meeting with office-bearers of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that new investment will help in the elimination of unemployment in Sindh.

On the occasion, Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin BalochShar, Chairman of PRGMEA Aamir Cothani and other office-bearers were also present.

The office-bearers of the association apprised the provincial minister about the problems faced by the garment manufacturers and exporters. Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo assured to resolve issues and said that exporters could play a very effective role in improving the image of Pakistan.

“Industrialists have a very important role to play in promoting local industry, therefore the Sindh government is making efforts to improve the business environment with the cooperation of the private sector.”

Dharejo said that the Government of Sindh is with the industrialists at every level to solve their problems and the security issues in the industrial zones have improved.

Sindh government is making every possible effort to eliminate unemployment, he said and added that it has improved the affairs of industrial zones under public-private partnership, especially law and order.

The establishment of cluster-wise industries in new industrial zones has been encouraged. It is hoped that from the next five In ten years, large scale investments will be made in Sindh, he added.

