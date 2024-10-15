Capital City police on high alert for SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: The city police on Monday put security on high alert in the wake of the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and conducted search operations in the jurisdictions of various police stations.

Over 10,000 personnel, including capital police, paramilitary forces, and Rangers, have been deployed across the city. The security plan includes three tiers of protection, with 6,643 capital police officers, 1,000 Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel, 2,000 Punjab Constabulary personnel, and 888 Rangers stationed at key locations.

To manage the expected traffic congestion during the SCO meeting, the city’s traffic police have issued a detailed traffic management plan. As per the plan expressway will be closed for traffic between morning and evening and the Srinagar highway will be closed between evening and night. The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travelling.

Meanwhile, city police have conducted a search operation in the limits of Sumbal, Tarnol, and Aabpara police stations. Police have conducted a search operation headed by the zonal Superintendent of Police (SPs). Police officials said that the lady police officer also took part in the search operation. During the operation, over 158 suspected persons, 189 houses and shops, hotels and motels were checked. Police have also arrested an accused and recovered an illegal weapon from his possession.

A police official said that the operation will continue on the outskirts of the city in order to curb criminal gangs.

The city police have also enhanced deployment at the city’s entry and exit points.

Police is conducting checking of suspected vehicles entering the city.

Furthermore, all of the business centres, wedding halls, gyms, and busy markets along with the main roads of the foreign dignitaries’ movements have been closed in light of the security measures.

Similarly, heavy traffic has been banned in the twin cities as well as Metro bus service from October 14 till 16.

The CDA has adorned Islamabad with vibrant decorations as it prepares to welcome distinguished guests, including China’s Prime Minister Li Qiang.

