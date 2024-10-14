IBA Islamabad launches Diploma in Corporate Laws

ISLAMABAD: The Centre for Executive Education, Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi marked a significant achievement in the realm of legal education with the launch of the Diploma in Corporate Laws in Islamabad on October 6.

The launch ceremony, held online, was a momentous occasion attended by distinguished guests, including but not limited to former Justice Mushir Alam, DG Debt Finance Ministry, Mohsin Chandna, Head of Adjudication and Chief Prosecutor SECP, Muzaffar Ahmed Mirza, former Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue Dr M. Ashfaq Ahmed, retired Registrar Modaraba and Executive Director Jawed Hussain, Registrar Companies, Waseem Ahmed Khan, Founding Partner S.A. Associates Rahat Aziz along with faculty members, and participants. The event was eloquently hosted by Muhammad Ayyan from IBA Karachi. The ceremony commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran, beautifully rendered by Kashir.

