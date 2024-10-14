BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from October 12 and October 13, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- 11 dead, several injured in Kurram firing incident
- Pakistan all set to host 23rd SCO meeting in Islamabad: Deputy PM Dar
-Multiple arrests in Karachi for violation of Section 144
- Pakistan, China to advance CPEC development during Premier Li Qiang’s visit: FO
- Ahsan Iqbal terms PTI’s protest ‘political terrorism’
- Pakistan Army wins gold in Exercise Cambrian Patrol
