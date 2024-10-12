AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Pakistan

11 dead, several injured in Kurram firing incident

BR Web Desk Published October 12, 2024 Updated October 12, 2024 02:49pm

At least 11 people were killed and several were injured on Saturday in shooting incident in Kunj Alizai area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, Aaj News reported.

The shooting occurred in the Kunj Alizai mountains near the Pak-Afghan border.

Security forces reached the area and started an investigation.

Kurram district: Nine killed over land dispute

In July, days-long clashes between rival tribes in Kurram tribal district with armed groups targeting each other’s villages with small and heavy weapons, left more than 35 dead and over 150 injured.

Official and local sources told Business Recorder that the land dispute between two tribes — Malikhel and Mangal of Madaki Kali in Boshehra village — turned into deadly clashes which gradually spread over to the whole Kurram district.

Pakistanis terrorists attack Kurram district

11 dead, several injured in Kurram firing incident

