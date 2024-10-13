AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Oct 14, 2024
Pakistan

Pakistan all set to host 23rd SCO meeting in Islamabad: Deputy PM Dar

  • Two-day summit will commence on October 15
BR Web Desk Published October 13, 2024
Photo: Radio Pakistan
Photo: Radio Pakistan

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Sunday Pakistan was all set to host 23rd meeting of Council of the Heads of Government of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Deputy PM Dar said that while talking to media along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar in Islamabad, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

All institutions and departments have made arrangements with mutual cooperation for SCO summit being held from Tuesday to Wednesday in Islamabad, according to Dar.

It may be noted that Chinese delegation is also arriving in Islamabad on Monday to hold bilateral meetings with Pakistani officials.

The foreign minister said no request had been received from the Indian External Affairs Minister for bilateral talks.

SCO Summit: FO advises diplomats to limit movement

Criticising over a protest call by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad, Dar said a political party was making attempts to sabotage the SCO summit.

He said the call for the protest should be taken back in the larger interest of the country.

The deputy prime minister said recent visits of Malaysian Prime Minister and Saudi delegation to Pakistan had remained fruitful.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar and Attaullah Tarar also led a walk on the Constitution Avenue in Islamabad to review arrangements for SCO summit.

