Pakistan, China to advance CPEC development during Premier Li Qiang’s visit: FO

Pakistan and Beijing will discuss important trade and economic matters, and advance “high-quality development” of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang’s visit to the country next week, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Sunday.

“The Chinese premier is scheduled to visit Pakistan with a high-level delegation from October 14 to 17,” the FO said.

He will be accompanied by the Chinese ministers and senior officials including from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission and the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

During his four-day official visit, the Chinese premier will attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), being held in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

“Premier Li will also lead the Chinese delegations to comprehensively discuss all aspects of Pakistan-China relations including economic and trade ties and cooperation under CPEC,” the FO said.

The two sides will also discuss regional and global developments.

The Chinese Premier will call on President Asif Ali Zardari and hold meetings with parliamentary leaders and senior military leadership of Pakistan.

Premier Li’s visit to Islamabad is an expression of the importance attached by Pakistan and China to their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”.

Chinese premier could inaugurate Beijing-funded airport in Pakistan during visit

Chinese premier Li Qiang could inaugurate operations at a Chinese-funded airport in Pakistan’s Balochistan province during his visit to the country in the coming week, information minister Attaullah Tarar told reporters on Sunday.

The start of operations at the $200-million Gwadar International Airport has been pushed back for a security review after deadly terrorist attacks in August in the area, government and aviation sources said.

The new airport will handle domestic and international flights, according to Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority, and will be one of the country’s biggest airports.

The initial plan was for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to inaugurate the airport on August 14 alongside Chinese officials, but that was called off due to a sit-in protest, the officials said.