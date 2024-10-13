AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, China to advance CPEC development during Premier Li Qiang’s visit: FO

  • Chinese premier is scheduled to visit Pakistan with high-level delegation from October 14 to 17
  • Li Qiang could inaugurate operations at Chinese-funded airport in Balochistan during his visit, info minister Attaullah Tarar says
BR Web Desk | Reuters Published October 13, 2024 Updated October 13, 2024 05:39pm

Pakistan and Beijing will discuss important trade and economic matters, and advance “high-quality development” of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang’s visit to the country next week, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Sunday.

“The Chinese premier is scheduled to visit Pakistan with a high-level delegation from October 14 to 17,” the FO said.

He will be accompanied by the Chinese ministers and senior officials including from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission and the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

During his four-day official visit, the Chinese premier will attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), being held in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

“Premier Li will also lead the Chinese delegations to comprehensively discuss all aspects of Pakistan-China relations including economic and trade ties and cooperation under CPEC,” the FO said.

The two sides will also discuss regional and global developments.

The Chinese Premier will call on President Asif Ali Zardari and hold meetings with parliamentary leaders and senior military leadership of Pakistan.

Premier Li’s visit to Islamabad is an expression of the importance attached by Pakistan and China to their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”.

Chinese premier could inaugurate Beijing-funded airport in Pakistan during visit

Chinese premier Li Qiang could inaugurate operations at a Chinese-funded airport in Pakistan’s Balochistan province during his visit to the country in the coming week, information minister Attaullah Tarar told reporters on Sunday.

The start of operations at the $200-million Gwadar International Airport has been pushed back for a security review after deadly terrorist attacks in August in the area, government and aviation sources said.

59 terrorist attacks occurred across country in August

The new airport will handle domestic and international flights, according to Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority, and will be one of the country’s biggest airports.

The initial plan was for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to inaugurate the airport on August 14 alongside Chinese officials, but that was called off due to a sit-in protest, the officials said.

CPEC Pakistan China ties China and Pakistan SCO summit Chinese PM Li Qiang

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, China to advance CPEC development during Premier Li Qiang’s visit: FO

Iran condemns ‘illegal and unjustified’ US sanctions on oil industry: ministry

Pakistan Army wins gold in Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2024

IMF concerned at low investment in social sector

Effective Oct 16: Substantial increase in fuel prices likely

Russia says it destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones overnight

Indian politician Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai

Anti-corruption initiative faces setback: FIA allegedly starts colluding with Discos’ officials

Pakistan to re-use Multan pitch for second England Test

Thar coalfield phase-II: Sindh govt sounds alarm over delay in financial close

Read more stories