Multiple arrests in Karachi for violation of Section 144

At least 35 people were arrested in Karachi for the violation of Section 144 on Sunday, as police clashed with protesters outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) who gathered against the killing of Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar, Aaj News reported.

Dr Shahnawaz, a blasphemy accused, was killed last month allegedly in a staged police encounter in Mirpurkhas.

Under the Sindh Rawadari March, human rights defenders had announced to stage a protest on Sunday from Teen Talwar to the KPC against “religious extremism in Sindh” and “extrajudicial murder” of Dr Shahnawaz.

Blasphemy accused: Civil society assails extrajudicial killing

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) also called the supporters to gather from Teen Talwar to the KPC on the same day for a Tahaffuz Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) march.

Meanwhile, Sindh government on Saturday imposed Section 144 in the city for five days, starting from October 13. Section 144 is a legal provision that empowers district administrations to prohibit an assembly of four or more people in an area for a limited period.

Police also sealed off streets leading to the KPC with shipping containers and deployed hundreds of personnel across the city, particularly in the Red Zone, which houses important government buildings, which led to traffic rush in many areas.

Upon reaching outside the KPC amid a ban on public gatherings, police detained a number of demonstrators on Sunday.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said it was “greatly concerned” over the arrest of the protestors including women associated with the Sindh Rawadari March.

“HRCP is greatly concerned to learn that at least 37 protestors (including women) associated with the Sindh Rawadari March have been arrested by the Karachi police while attempting to hold a peaceful assembly to demand justice for the murder of Dr Shahnawaz Kunbher.

“The police have also attempted to arrest HRCP chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt and warned him not to speak to the press. We fear further arrests through the day,” it wrote on X.

“The Sindh Rawadari March includes progressive voices from across the province, Sindh, including human rights defenders, trade unions and feminist movements, whose right to protest is protected by the Constitution,” HRCP added, demanding immediate release of the arrested people.