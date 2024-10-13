Pakistan Army wins gold in Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2024

Pakistan Army’s team participated in the 65th Exercise Cambrian Patrol, held in Wales, United Kingdom from October 4 to 13, 2024, the military’s media affairs wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Cambrian Patrol Exercise has retained its demanding professional standards.

As part of the exercise, patrols from around the world had to move tactically across inhospitable terrain, covering a distance of 60 kilometres within 48 hours, and completing specialist tasks in a contested environment.

This year, 128 teams from 42 countries participated in the exercise. Out of all these teams, the Pakistan Army’s Team (67 Punjab) secured the highest number of points (864) and was awarded a gold medal for its exceptional performance.

“It is indeed a proud moment for the whole Nation and the Pakistan Army, which is known for its professionalism and highest training standards.

Pakistan Army has always held the country’s flag high,“ it added. 67 Punjab) secured the highest number of points in Ex CP-24 (864 points).