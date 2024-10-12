Ahsan Iqbal terms PTI’s protest ‘political terrorism’

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday strongly condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s protest call on October 15, labelling it as “political terrorism” aimed at hindering development and economic progress.

He made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Ahsan questioned the timing of the protest, coinciding with a prestigious Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit being hosted in Pakistan, which he said was a great honour for the country.

“Now there is no doubt, that terrorism in Karachi and political terrorism protest calls is similar,” the minister said.

The minister said both events were product of the same scriptwriter who on one hand had been using terrorists to carry out explosive attacks, and on the other, using PTI to spread anarchy and undermine Pakistan’s vital interests.

He urged PTI supporters who genuinely want change and development to recognize the harm caused by their party’s actions.

“Pakistan cannot afford to indulge in destructive politics. Just because PTI’s leader is jailed, doesn’t justify chaos,” he said.

The minister said PML-N leadership had also faced imprisonment, but never fought against the state.

He said Benazir Bhutto was martyred and Zulfiqar Bhutto hanged to death, but the Pakistan Peoples Party never fought against the state.

He expressed the hope that like in past, the people of Pakistan would reject these negative politics.

“The incumbent leadership’s focus was on securing a brighter future for youth through economic stability adding in 2047, when Pakistan celebrates its centennial, we want to hold our heads high,” he added.

The minister said that it was a proud moment for Pakistan to host the prestigious SCO Heads of State summit on October 15 and 16, a significant diplomatic achievement for the country.

The government has deployed the Pakistan Army in the federal capital for the security of the upcoming SCO summit.

Last week, the Indian foreign ministry confirmed that Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Pakistan to participate in the summit later this month.

It, however, did not specify if he would meet any Pakistani officials on the sidelines.