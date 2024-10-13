AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-10-13

Focus on structural reforms

Published October 13, 2024 Updated October 13, 2024 06:59am

EDITORIAL: Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, while talking to a group of investors led by Barclays, stated that the government is focused on implementing structural reforms in core sectors including energy, state owned entities, privatisation, taxation and right-sizing of government.

With respect to the energy sector negotiations are underway to renegotiate contracts overwhelmingly in favour of Independent Power Producers (IPPs), signed by PPP, Musharraf and PML-N governments that envisaged capacity payments and repatriation of profits.

Without a consensus on the way forward IPPs have the option to go for international arbitration to seek redress on violation of contracts, which explains why the power sector officials rightly insist that they cannot unilaterally amend the contracts.

There is talk of “good news” on this front as agreements with five IPPs have been signed that may lead to a significant per unit respite in tariffs; however, it is relevant to note that electricity consumers pay 35 rupees each month as Pakistan Television fees, 15 rupees for Radio Pakistan (though viewership and listeners have been steadily contracting) and numerous taxes that are not dedicated to sorting out the sector but used at the discretion of the government.

In addition, two recent decisions are cause for anxiety: (i) the thrust towards renewable power, a cheap source of energy, by the federal and provincial governments, without first formulating a policy in this regard has resulted in lower demand from the national grid necessitating a rise tariffs to meet the capacity payment bill; and (ii) the 55 billion rupee subsidy for two months paid for by the Punjab government (against 50 billion rupees subsidy paid by the federal government country-wide for the two months) reflects irresponsible use of existing scarce funds.

State-owned entities are to be privatised and in this context there is concern that domestic investment climate remains challenging while investment from friendly countries is unlikely to be forthcoming without extending significant fiscal and monetary incentives that may act as a further impediment to domestic investment and, like in the case of contracts with IPPs, may envisage unaffordable rates for the public in future.

Sadly, like its predecessors the focus of the incumbent government remains on revenue generation rather than on implementing structural reforms that seek to transform the existing tax structure into fair, equitable and non-anomalous tax system.

To date the reliance on indirect taxes whose incidence on the poor is greater than on the rich, remains very high and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) continues to generate 70 to 80 percent of direct taxes from withholding taxes imposed in the sales tax mode.

The Finance Minister referred to right-sizing of government, a decision that one would hope envisages a slash in current expenditure not yet evident in the data releases by government ministries/departments. Or, in other words, so far this pledge reminiscent of pledges made by previous administrations as well remains unmet.

To cut the budgeted development outlay to meet the budget deficit targets continues to be the favoured policy like in previous years; however, this will have negative repercussions on GDP as it is the engine of growth, given the decline in private sector output due to lower demand as the public struggles to meet its utility bills.

Aurangzeb further contended that Pakistan was known as a single tranche country, as our administrations typically abandoned International Monetary Fund (IMF) programmes as soon as the balance of payment (BoP) position stabilised as the conditions were politically extremely challenging, leading to a recurring need for an IMF loan which accounts for Pakistan being referred to as a perennial borrower, an epithet retained by the country to this day as the incumbent finance minister reached a staff-level agreement with the Fund on 12 July this year on the twenty-fourth IMF loan.

To conclude, so far the major achievement of the government has been to secure the IMF loan that necessitates implementing the conditions, which the government has pledged – conditions that include upping the utility rates, the levy on petroleum and products, and reduction in subsidies on essentials with severe implications on the public’s socio-economic well being.

Out of the box thinking is required that must include sacrifice by the major recipients of the budgeted current expenditure for at least a year, formulating a policy for renewables and considering linking the fees for PTV and radio to those who use these services, privatisation effort must be deferred till a favourable investment climate is evident while rightsizing must envisage implementing the devolution of 15 ministries as agreed in 2010 with the passage of the eighteenth constitutional amendment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IPPs Taxes FBR energy sector tax system Muhammad Aurangzeb power consumers capacity payments STRUCTURAL REFORMS

Comments

200 characters

Focus on structural reforms

Effective Oct 16: Substantial increase in fuel prices likely

Anti-corruption initiative faces setback: FIA allegedly starts colluding with Discos’ officials

Thar coalfield phase-II: Sindh govt sounds alarm over delay in financial close

Power tools: New customs values fixed

7 PMs, India’s EAM, Iran’s VP to attend moot

Oct 15-16 SCO summit: PM reviews preparations

Govt shares draft of proposed 26th Amendment

Dar due in Karachi today

5G spectrum auction: NERA selected for consultancy services

Amendments Bill: SC to take up petitions on 17th

Read more stories