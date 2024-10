KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 36.447 billion and the number of lots traded was 33,191.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 19.813 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.557 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.441 billion), Silver (PKR 2.936 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.006 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.448 billion),DJ (PKR 379.646 million), Natural Gas (PKR 235.608 million), Copper (PKR 211.182 million), SP 500 (PKR 171.567 million), Brent (PKR 97.024 million), Japan Equity (PKR 87.501 million), Palladium (PKR 59.196 million) and Aluminium (PKR 0.697 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 8 lots amounting to PKR 34.226 million were traded.

